Long-time Fairhope Police Officer Passes Away

Fairhope, Alabama





CAPTAIN JOHN HAMMRICK

The Times has learned that long-time Fairhope police officer John Hammrick passed away suddenly recently.

19-year police department veteran Hammrick was a fixture patrolling around town and at City Council and Street and Traffic Committee meetings over the years; we often encountered him off-duty as well, launching his small fishing boat at the Pier street ramp.

When asked about it by the Times mayor Sullivan said "continued prayers for his family and his PD family. John was a good police officer and an even better man and will be missed."

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family (click).

The flag at the pier is at half-staff in his memory.



