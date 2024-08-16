New Downtown Hotel/Restaurant Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

New Proposal.

 

301 Fairhope Avenue

OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE SITE

During its Monday meeting (5 PM city hall), the city's Board of Adjustments will consider a special use exception for property at 301 Fairhope Avenue-- to allow a three-story, mixed-use building to include a 27-room hotel with a rooftop terrace,  restaurant, and a medical spa on the ground floor.

Current owner of the .2 acre, B-2 zoned property is Sildi Llc. (Fairhope Single Tax land).

Applicant is proposing to use a lot at nearby 306 Magnolia Avenue for required hotel parking -- or to "rent/reserve" necessary  spaces in the city's adjacent parking garage, according to accompanying documents. 

Mack McKinney is the architect.

TOO INTENSE?

City planning staff are recommending the board deny the request because of the overall "intensity of the proposal considering its location and too much of a burden on existing infrastructure" especially downtown parking.

Another option would be to table the request to try to allow time to work out problematic issues.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Does not look so bad. Need more parking though.
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
And now they are worried about " too much of a burden on existing infrastructure"? Shouldn't they have worried about that years ago before allowing all the building of subdivisions?
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
Beautiful rendering. This would be an asset to the downtown area that appears to be struggling to fill empty store fronts. It would give the appearance of a more robust shopping district. The existing building has been sitting unoccupied for years now and I can’t wait to see it transformed if there is some way to guarantee that it won’t eat up all of the Fairhope Avenue parking slots.
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
Amazing!!! Let’s work on parking issues instead of punishing and denying this project. Fairhope needs this!!
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
It certainly would be a nice improvement to that area! Agree that parking is the biggest issue...but would not want them to "reserve" the parking garage spots...unless the city will put up a new garage on that Magnolia Ave lot.
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
It is beautiful but loosing Fairhopes charm. History! Parking is already a major problem. Unless they build their own parking within the hotel, I don't think it will be good.
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
Just make all the streets downtown one way and add 100 new angle parking spaces!
Friday, August 16, 2024
Anonymous said…
A least it is not the usual square box fairhope project.
Friday, August 16, 2024
