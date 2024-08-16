New Downtown Hotel/Restaurant Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama

New Proposal.

301 Fairhope Avenue



OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE SITE

During its Monday meeting (5 PM city hall), the city's Board of Adjustments will consider a special use exception for property at 301 Fairhope Avenue-- to allow a three-story, mixed-use building to include a 27-room hotel with a rooftop terrace, restaurant, and a medical spa on the ground floor.

Current owner of the .2 acre, B-2 zoned property is Sildi Llc. (Fairhope Single Tax land).



Applicant is proposing to use a lot at nearby 306 Magnolia Avenue for required hotel parking -- or to "rent/reserve" necessary spaces in the city's adjacent parking garage, according to accompanying documents.

Mack McKinney is the architect.



TOO INTENSE?



City planning staff are recommending the board deny the request because of the overall "intensity of the proposal considering its location and too much of a burden on existing infrastructure" especially downtown parking.

Another option would be to table the request to try to allow time to work out problematic issues.

