New Library Book Policies Coming Soon

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

August Library Board meeting.

 

CONCERNING "INAPPROPRIATE" BOOKS

During their August meeting, Fairhope library board chairperson Anne Johnson said new policies mandated by Alabama Public Library Service guidelines -- to continue eligibility for state grants (next year) will be ready to present to the board for approval on September 23; then they will be submitted to the APLS for final approval.

A lot of work by staff and board members has been involved to complete the update, Johnson said.

The new guidelines in purple are the ones being addressed (see at bottom too):  

(f) approve written policies for the public library
        which cover the following:

            1. Library objectives
            2. Patrons
            3. Personnel, including memberships in professional
            organizations, attendance at professional meetings,
            grievance procedures, job descriptions, performance
            evaluations, etc.
            4. Cooperation with other libraries
            5. Public relations
            6. Materials selection policies
            7. Regular services and special services to groups,
            the handicapped, nonresident borrowers, shut-ins,
            etc.
            8. Overdue fines and other fees and charges
            9. Gifts and memorials
            10. Physical facilities
            11. Physical location (and relocation of sexually
            explicit or other material deemed inappropriate for
            children or youth.
            12.  Advance approval of materials recommended,
            displayed, or otherwise actively promoted to
            children or youth.


LOCAL BOARD'S DECISION

Last spring, APLS  director Nancy Pack addressed confusion that had arisen about the changes by saying "the APLS cannot determine what is appropriate or inappropriate and where items should be shelved.”

You and your board must decide what’s appropriate based on your community’s needs,” Pack said. “It is imperative that your board support and defend library acquisitions and policies.”

Although the library board is autonomous, the mayor and city council have asked the board to comply with the new guidelines. 

Library board members are unpaid volunteers.

 


 
New Policy and Service Requirements.

