New Library Book Policies Coming Soon

Fairhope, Alabama

August Library Board meeting.



CONCERNING "INAPPROPRIATE" BOOKS



During their August meeting, Fairhope library board chairperson Anne Johnson said new policies mandated by Alabama Public Library Service guidelines -- to continue eligibility for state grants (next year) will be ready to present to the board for approval on September 23; then they will be submitted to the APLS for final approval.



A lot of work by staff and board members has been involved to complete the update, Johnson said.

The new guidelines in purple are the ones being addressed (see at bottom too):

(f) approve written policies for the public library which cover the following: 1. Library objectives 2. Patrons 3. Personnel, including memberships in professional organizations, attendance at professional meetings, grievance procedures, job descriptions, performance evaluations, etc. 4. Cooperation with other libraries 5. Public relations 6. Materials selection policies 7. Regular services and special services to groups, the handicapped, nonresident borrowers, shut-ins, etc. 8. Overdue fines and other fees and charges 9. Gifts and memorials 10. Physical facilities 11. Physical location (and relocation of sexually explicit or other material deemed inappropriate for children or youth. 12. Advance approval of materials recommended, displayed, or otherwise actively promoted to children or youth.





LOCAL BOARD'S DECISION



Last spring, APLS director Nancy Pack addressed confusion that had arisen about the changes by saying "the APLS cannot determine what is appropriate or inappropriate and where items should be shelved.”

“You and your board must decide what’s appropriate based on your community’s needs,” Pack said. “It is imperative that your board support and defend library acquisitions and policies.”

Although the library board is autonomous, the mayor and city council have asked the board to comply with the new guidelines.

Library board members are unpaid volunteers.

