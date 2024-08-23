New Library Teen Room Progress

Fairhope, Alabama

New teen space.



New teen room.







FINISHED NEXT MONTH?



Completion of the new 'Teen' area on the library's second floor is expected by the end of September and ready for use soon thereafter, according to library director Dean.

Furnishings have already been ordered and should be here by then too, she added.

Access to the area will be by the stairway.

Witherington Construction is the contractor; funds were raised by Friends of the Library organization -- with large contributions by the city and Single Tax Corporation.



Last time we asked, it had not yet been decided what to do with the existing teen space downstairs; but an expanded area for electronic device use was being discussed.







Located upstairs.





















