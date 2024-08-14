New Nature Park Project Construction Starts

Fairhope, Alabama

New entrance road.







New parking area.



OLD DYAS TRIANGLE PROPERTY



Construction has begun on the much-anticipated North Flying Creek Nature Preserve Park between Scenic Highway 98 and Veterans Drive at the city's northern entrance.

S.C. Stagner, Llc. was the low-bidder for the "passive nature park" project which will include a main parking area, various type trails, kayak launch, gazebo, bird blind, kiosks, outdoor classrooms, restrooms and other amenities.

A state GOMESA grant provided $1 million for the $1.9 million project; construction could take up to 6 months, depending on weather.



(Renovation of the old Dyas house (into a visitors center) and a pedestrian tunnel under Veterans Drive are separate projects with different contractors.)











