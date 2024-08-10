Tree Light Record To Be Broken?

Fairhope, Alabama

S. Section Street August 2024.



2018 photo.



OVER 1 MILLION?



The city council approved spending $115K for 10 thousand strands of holiday tree lights -- so that all of the city's trees from Oak Street to Morphy Avenue (and Church to Bancroft) will be fully-covered for the upcoming holiday season.

Mayor Sullivan said the preferred method of "wrapping" around branches will be used, not just "netted" -- spread out over tops as in past years when the number of strands available was limited (photo below).



Councilman Burrell said in the past he has heard from disappointed business owners on the south side who felt slighted ... compared to other parts of town -- and thought actually not wrapping so many branches could help extend overall coverage.

Community affairs director Tuberville responded that only trees in city right of ways get lights; other ones on private property should provide and install their own.

Councilman Conyers said the Methodist Church south of Morphy contacted him once and asked if the city would install lights in their trees too (on private property) -- if the church payed for them; mayor Sullivan replied electric department crews are already stretched too thin installing them every year while keeping up with regular duties -- and would not have the time.



Tuberville said the cheaper lights used last year proved to be not as durable and many had to be replaced before the end of the last season (Arts and Crafts festival).

The 10K strands may actually be too many for this year because numerous smaller new trees have been installed, but unused strands will be used for next year's event, according to Tuberville.

The popular 'tree-lighting ceremony" is held in mid-November and always draws a big crowd to downtown.







"Netting" lights in 2020





