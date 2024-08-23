Waterfront Renovation Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

Construction beginning.



MOSTLY FUNDED BY BP OIL SPILL FINES



The long-talked-about renovation of the pier/waterfront is beginning. Contractors began installing fencing and rerouting traffic this morning.

The $10 million project includes replacing/repairing seawalls, adding a restroom, replacing old wooden stairs and adding a new staircase, adding a mechanical/electrical lift for disabled bluff access, renovating the fountain and adding parking -- and new disabled-friendly sidewalks.

Renovations to pier restrooms and railings are included as well.



The city's share of the cost is about $1 million; Rolin Construction is the contractor.



The bluff above will be renovated too; more details from the city's website (click).

Construction office.









