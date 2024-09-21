Airplane Race Coming Back Next Year

Fairhope, Alabama

2025 Route.



2015 event.



JUNE 17, 2025



It has been confirmed, the annual Air Race Classic all-female-pilot race will begin in Fairhope next June 17 at the Sonny Callahan Airport on CR 32. Fairhope was the terminus, end-point for the race 10 years ago. The race will end in Washington State.



Volunteers are being solicited to help organize and run the event; anyone interested in helping should contact the airport authority.

"Pilots range in age from 17 to 90+ years old. They come from a wide variety of backgrounds including students, teachers, doctors, airline pilots, business owners, professionals and air traffic controllers. Race Teams, consisting of at least two women pilots, must fly VFR during daylight hours only and are given four days to make flybys at each en route timing point and then land at the terminus. The race route changes each year, approximately 2,400 statute miles in length with 8 or 9 timing points. "







2015 winners in Fairhope.









