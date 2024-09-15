Airport Authority Elects New Chairman

Fairhope, Alabama

Ward third from right.



SEPTEMBER 2024 MEETING



During its September meeting the Fairhope Airport Authority elected Don Ward as its new chairman and Pel Henry as vice chairman. Amy Pearson is Treasurer.



The new FY 24/25 budget (see below) was also approved; it projects a surplus of $120,666 at the end of 2025 (still with a supplement of $315K from the city.)

New revenue from renting the north hangar to Continental Services is $189K; new revenue for T-hangar rentals is $108K.

FBO rent next year is just over $155K, based upon projected fuel sales percentage (The new FBO Flightline First will take over October 15.)

Ground lease rent rises to $105K.



NEW TERMINAL COMPLETED

The new general aviation terminal has been completed according to engineering consultant Jordan Stringfellow; an environmental assessment to establish a baseline for the fueling tanks before the new FBO takes over is about to get going too, cost $30K.





Stringfellow standing.



FY 24/25 budget





