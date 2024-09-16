Another Controversial Barnwell Development Started

Fairhope, Alabama

Sherwood Highlands Road.



CALLED 'SHERWOOD GROVE'



Construction has begun on the 166-lot Sherwood Grove subdivision on 51 acres on Sherwood Highlands Road in the Barnwell area, just east of highway 181.

The Baldwin County planning commission actually recommended denial of this project two years ago when the area was still un-zoned (Dist. 39 now), but developer 68 Ventures appealed to circuit court on grounds all legal requirements had been met ... and the decision was reversed: the project was allowed to proceed.

Water is to be provided by the city of Fairhope with stipulation developer will install a new water main along Hwy 181 to the project (north to CR 32).

Sewer is by Baldwin County Sewer Service; electricity by BEMC.

Developer is to help the county install turning lanes at CR 24/Hwy 181 intersection too.





