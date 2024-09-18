City's New Growth Plan Finally Coming Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed new plan.



September 2021 kickoff meeting.



THE "BLUEPRINT FOR FUTURE GROWTH"



After being worked on for three years, the city's proposed, new comprehensive growth plan should come up for approval during the next planning commission meeting, according to planning director Simmons; the city council got a preview during a recent work session.

A consulting team led by Neel Schaffer/GMC Engineers met numerous times with a "steering committee" appointed by the mayor -- and held 13 neighborhood/community meetings around town getting citizens' input.



Planning Commission chairman Lee Turner said recently he has not seen the entire report yet, but the commission could accept it, or make changes before approving it.

Since it is funded by a federal grant, time is running short to decide, he said.

COUNCIL NOT SATISFIED?

Several council members have privately expressed some disappointment in the results so far; mayor Sullivan declined comment when asked by the Times recently.

(At least one of the plan's recommendations has already been enacted though: requiring annexation of new developments to get city water utility service -- for contiguous property only though).



NOT BINDING

One frustration we sometimes hear from citizens is that comprehensive growth plans in Alabama are legally non-binding, only general suggestions that need not be strictly followed by future planning commissions/city councils; changing that would require action by the state legislature.

(Comprehensive plans are legally binding in Florida, for example.)







Neighborhood meeting.





