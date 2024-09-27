Downtown Natural Gas Leak Being Fixed

Fairhope, Alabama





Bancroft Street







Friday morning.



OLD CAST IRON PIPES



City utility crews have been assisting private contractor Equix this week after natural gas was discovered leaking in the area between the library and museum late last week.

The repairs are being done in early morning hours so as not to disrupt traffic.



When asked about it mayor Sullivan replied: "We did have a gas leak, but it was taken care of as soon as it was called in. For repair, we are replacing three services and doing some remediation work, so we do not have to disturb the area twice. This area will be part of the Phase 2 of cast Iron replacement."

Museum gas leak.







