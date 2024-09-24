Fairhope's First Starbuck's Coffee Opens Posted by Publisher on September 24, 2024 Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama 53 S. GREENO ROADAfter 6 months of construction, Starbuck's coffee shop opened this morning in the Eastern Shore Village Shopping Center on S. Greeno Road. Greeno Road open Starbucks Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Anonymous said… How are they gonna get from the store back on to Greeno or Fairhope Ave? Coffee will get cold from the wait….. Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Post a Comment
Comments