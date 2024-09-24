Fairhope's First Starbuck's Coffee Opens

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 


 53 S. GREENO ROAD

After 6 months of construction, Starbuck's coffee shop opened this morning in the Eastern Shore Village Shopping Center on S. Greeno Road.

 



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
How are they gonna get from the store back on to Greeno or Fairhope Ave? Coffee will get cold from the wait…..
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Post a Comment