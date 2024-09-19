Fly Creek Channel Needs Dredging Again

Fairhope, Alabama

PROPOSED BY YACHT CLUB

Fairhope Yacht Club Commodore Philip Durant is proposing sharing the cost of dredging accumulated silt/sand from the boat channel at Fly Creek with the city, as was done five years ago.

Cost to dredge from the west end of the channel to the city's fuel dock to a depth of 8'would be $562K according to the club's consultant; $900K to ten feet.

They are already in the process of getting necessary permits from the Corp of Engineers; sand excavated would be deposited on the small beach at the west end of Volanta Avenue as before -- or some could be put on the city's beach across the channel to the north.

CORPS USED TO DO IT

Councilman Boone said the Army Corp of Engineers used to dredge there regularly when there was a lot of commercial activity, but no more since commercial "tonnage" is insufficient now.

Since this is the only"safe harbor" and fueling station on the Eastern Shore, dredging needs to be done every 3-5 years according to the Club's consultant.

COST TO BE SHARED?

Councilman Burrell asked it it would be a 50/50 split and was told that is the current proposal; but Burrell thought the "third party" (Fly Creek Marina) should share in the cost too.



Councilman Martin agreed "all parties should be at the table."

In 2019 Fly Creek Marina did not participate.







Durant standing at right.






