Gang-related Shooting Reported In Silverhill

A Times reporter encountered a road block on Hwy 104 just west of Silverhill last Saturday morning; the Baldwin Sheriff's Office released an explanation this afternoon:



"In the early morning hours of September 21, 2024, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Silverhill Police Department to assist their agency regarding a shooting that had occurred in their jurisdiction. The location of the shooting was Hwy 104 and West Blvd. in Silverhill Alabama. Current information suggests that a physical altercation occurred earlier in the evening and then spilled over into a shooting that occurred in Silverhill.

The 16-year-old male victim was traveling westbound on Hwy 104 with 3 other passengers when a second vehicle approached them at a high rate of speed. The victim turned Northbound on West Blvd. followed by the second vehicle, at which time approximately 19 shots were fired from the second vehicle into and in the direction of the victim’s car. The victim driver was struck in the right arm by a projectile, but the other occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

Through further investigation, it was ascertained who the occupants of the second vehicle were and the driver was 18-year-old, Cameron Lucas, of Robertsdale Alabama. He was accompanied by three other male juvenile subjects who were directly involved in the shooting as well. It is suspected that this incident was between rival gang members. At this time 4 suspects will be charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building or Vehicle and Attempted Murder. All suspects who were arrested will be charged as adults in this case."





