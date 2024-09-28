Library 2nd Floor Expansion Project Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

New Teen Space.







2nd floor.



STILL NEEDS SOME FURNISHINGS



Begun in April, the library's long-planned second floor expansion project has been completed; fundraising continues for necessary furnishings.

Included is a new teen space, maker's space, technical library services room, and offices for the Friends of the Library non-profit group.

Construction cost was $827K, from small private fundraising efforts, and larger donations from the Single Tax Corporation and City of Fairhope.

The second floor was never finished when the building was constructed in 2008, due to cost over-runs at the time. Parts of the second floor were leased to Coastal Community College for nursing classes for several years -- to help pay off a building construction loan.







2nd floor plan.













