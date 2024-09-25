New Airport Terminal Parking Lot Expansion Started

Fairhope, Alabama
|Parking lot addition.
NEW AIRPORT OPERATOR TAKING OVER
Expansion of the parking lot for the new east side general aviation terminal has begun, a condition agreed-to in the Airport Authority's new FBO lease with Flightline First, Llc. that goes into effect on October 15.
According to the project engineer, the $56K cost will come from leftover contingency funds for the terminal building, which was completed last month.
An official ribbon-cutting is being planned for November, last we heard; dignitaries from state/federal agencies are expected to attend.
