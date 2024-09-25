New Airport Terminal Parking Lot Expansion Started

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 

Parking lot addition.

NEW AIRPORT OPERATOR TAKING OVER

Expansion of the parking lot for the new east side general aviation terminal has begun, a condition agreed-to in the Airport Authority's new FBO lease with Flightline First, Llc. that goes into effect on October 15. 

According to the project engineer, the $56K cost will come from leftover contingency funds for the terminal building, which was completed last month.

An official ribbon-cutting is being planned for November, last we heard; dignitaries from state/federal agencies are expected to attend. 


