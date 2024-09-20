New Glass Recycling Program Starting

Fairhope, Alabama

Paver examples.



USED IN CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL



Mobile-based Osprey Initiative personnel were collecting glass at the weekly farmers market Thursday -- to be recycled and used in construction material for the city's new Nature Park under construction now along Fly Creek.

The glass is ground-up into fine particles and then mixed with concrete to produce landscape pavers by business partner Glass Half Full of New Orleans, La., according to the representatives.

It may also be used as replacement sand and gravel rather than just going into landfills, according to the company's website.



The Osprey Initiative was founded by Fairhope resident Don Bates about seven years ago: their 'Litter Getter' devices have been installed around the country to keep trash/litter out of streams and waterways.

They said they will be collecting glass from citizens during every farmers market this month, behind the library beginning at 3 PM Thursdays.







Ground-up glass examples





