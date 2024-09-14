New Historic Preservation Commission Appointed

Fairhope, Alabama

Old American Legion building.



CITY'S HISTORY BEING LOST?



With numerous historical buildings and homes around town facing an uncertain future, the mayor nominated and the city council appointed members to the city's first Historic Preservation Commission: Mara Kozelsky, Gary Gover, Dannie Mixon, Amy Molyneaux, Susan Stein, Harvey Jones, Ginger Golson, Gabriel-Gold Vukson (city staff), and Jay Robinson (council representative).

The commission replaces the old Historic Preservation Committee, which was dissolved.



The mission of the new commission is: "The Fairhope Historic Preservation Commission shall engage in a wide range of activities that support preservation of important historical, cultural, and architectural sites and structures in Fairhope. Activities include public outreach and education about preservation, providing information about state and national incentives for preservation, and helping interested residents and business owners secure tax credits, and protections accorded to appropriately documented and registered historic properties."

No first meeting date has been set; when it happens officers will be elected and strategies developed.



The old Fairhope Hardware/Peoples Cooperative Store, American Legion/Pine Needles/Working Women's Club, Knowles and Slosson homes adjacent Knoll Park are among the current worries.

