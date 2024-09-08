Industrial Park Finally Coming To Airport?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Industry park plan.







CR 32 site.



'THE FAIRHOPE AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL PARK'



During Monday's council meeting the city council will consider applying for a $1 million state/federal SEEDS grant to help construct infrastructure for a 75 acre industrial park on the west side of the airport, on 105 acres of M-1 zoned property currently owned by the city's Airport Authority (8600 CR 32).

This would supplement a $3 million HUD grant awarded earlier this year for the streets, utilities, and drainage; about $5.5 million will be needed to complete the entire project, according to estimates provided.

Congressman Jerry Carl is helping with the application.

The state Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) administers the SEEDS program (Site Evaluation Economic Development Strategy).



DESIGNATED 'ADVANTAGE SITE' IN 2014

The property was designated a state Advantage Site in 2014 (construction-ready) and put up for sale, but little interest has been shown by businesses because of the lack of infrastructure there ($43K per acre- click here).



All environmental permits have already been obtained, according to documents provided.



Both aerospace and other type industrial companies are being solicited; the new project would connect with the existing private industries/businesses along Greeno Road.



After completion there is a possibility of the city taking over ownership (from the Airport Authority).









