New Park Tunnel 85% Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

UNDER VETERANS DRIVE



The pedestrian tunnel connecting east and west segments of the new Flying Creek Nature Park is 85% completed, according to city officials.

Some components of the gabion wall on the west side are made of recycled glass, they added.

Lighting inside the tunnel will be LEDs that are turned on automatically by motion sensors.



Full completion should be early next month; connecting trails on the west side are under construction -- and east side's are being designed now.







West side gabion wall.









