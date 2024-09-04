New Silverhill Water Storage Tank Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CR 49 site.



TO KEEP UP WITH GROWTH



The Town of Silverhill has begun construction of its second 250K gallon water storage tank on CR 49 just south of Hwy 104 -- on property purchased two years ago for $120K.

Cost of the new tank will be $1.8 million; $1 million of that is provided by a federal ARPA grant.

The town has become one of the fastest-growing in the state, according to recent census reports; at least three new housing subdivisions are being built in the immediate area; at least two more about 1.5 miles south.



It is not known yet if a new water well is to be drilled too; the town currently has two wells.





Current tank.









