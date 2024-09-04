New Silverhill Water Storage Tank Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|CR 49 site.
TO KEEP UP WITH GROWTH
The Town of Silverhill has begun construction of its second 250K gallon water storage tank on CR 49 just south of Hwy 104 -- on property purchased two years ago for $120K.
Cost of the new tank will be $1.8 million; $1 million of that is provided by a federal ARPA grant.
The town has become one of the fastest-growing in the state, according to recent census reports; at least three new housing subdivisions are being built in the immediate area; at least two more about 1.5 miles south.
It is not known yet if a new water well is to be drilled too; the town currently has two wells.
|Current tank.
