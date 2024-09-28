New Water Pipeline Installed On Dick Higbee Road

Fairhope, Alabama

USING FEDERAL/STATE GRANT



The Belforest Water System is installing a new water main along Dick Higbee Road to supply new development in the area.

A $2 million federal American Rescue Plan grant is being used for funding; Nordan Contracting Llc is the contractor.

This is to supply water for new projects in the county, outside of Fairhope city limits.

Belforest Water System (BWS) provides water to 4,000+ homes/businesses in the Daphne, Alabama area. BWS is a non-profit corporation that was founded in 1973. BWS is run by a board which consist of 5 members on the system. BWS board meeting is the 4th Monday of the month.













