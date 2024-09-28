New Water Pipeline Installed On Dick Higbee Road

Fairhope, Alabama
USING FEDERAL/STATE GRANT
The Belforest Water System is installing a new water main along Dick Higbee Road to supply new development in the area.
A $2 million federal American Rescue Plan grant is being used for funding; Nordan Contracting Llc is the contractor.
This is to supply water for new projects in the county, outside of Fairhope city limits.
Belforest Water System (BWS) provides water to 4,000+ homes/businesses
in the Daphne, Alabama area. BWS is a non-profit corporation that was
founded in 1973.
BWS is run by a board which consist of 5 members on the system. BWS
board meeting is the 4th Monday of the month.
