New Water Pipeline Installed On Dick Higbee Road

USING FEDERAL/STATE GRANT

The Belforest Water System is installing a new water main along Dick Higbee Road to supply new development in the area. 

A $2 million federal American Rescue Plan grant is being used for funding; Nordan Contracting Llc is the contractor. 

This is to supply water for new projects in the county, outside of Fairhope city limits.

Belforest Water System (BWS) provides water to 4,000+ homes/businesses in the Daphne, Alabama area. BWS is a non-profit corporation that was founded in 1973. BWS is run by a board which consist of 5 members on the system. BWS board meeting is the 4th Monday of the month.

 

 




 

 

Location: Baldwin County, AL, USA

Anonymous said…
what is going to go in there? more houses?
Saturday, September 28, 2024
