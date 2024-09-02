Site Preparation Begins For New School

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

9549 Corte Road.



New Daphne South school.



DAPHNE SOUTH ELEMENTARY

Site preparation work has begun for a new K-6 school on Corte Road just west of Hwy 181 in south Daphne.



The Baldwin County Board of Education purchased 106 acres on the northwest corner last year for $3.1 million for a new school to relieve overcrowding at the Belforest School about three miles north, according to previous reports. (A school "transportation facility" is to eventually be built there as well, according to the report.)



Estimated cost for the new building itself to accommodate up to 1,200 students is $35 million.

ALDOT is planning to install a traffic signal for the Hwy 181 intersection as well.





