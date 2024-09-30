Tobacco/Vape Store Ok'd For Polo Crossing

Fairhope, Alabama

Pole Crossing mall.



S. GREENO ROAD



The Board of Adjustments ok'd a tobacco/vape shop for a vacant unit in the B2-zoned Polo Crossing shopping mall at 19674 S. Greeno Road (where Chicken Salad Chick is).



Because that specific use (vape/tobacco) does not currently appear in city's B2 zoning ordinance table, a special exception/use not-accounted-for was being sought from the board by planning staff.

Planning department staff recommended approval because all current legal requirements were met.



Montaser Shahrouz speaking on behalf of owner Sky Cloud #21 Llc, said they already had a store in Daphne and wanted only to sell tobacco, cigars and vaping supplies, not cigarettes. He said no one under age 21 is permitted to buy.



Two citizens spoke in opposition on general moral grounds: unhealthy, addictive, too close to schools; planning staff responded the products are already generally available from numerous other stores in the neighborhood: they are not prohibited under current law.

The building's owner had no objections: agreed to lease the space for the shop.



A motion was made to approve and it passed unanimously; planning director Simmons agreed to look at feasibility of adding tobacco/vape restrictions in the vicinity of schools to the city's zoning ordinance. That would have to be approved by city council.

