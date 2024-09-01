Tunnel Construction Still On Track

Fairhope, Alabama

Veterans Drive tunnel.



COMPLETED THIS MONTH?



Construction of the new 135' pedestrian/bike trail tunnel under Veterans Drive is proceeding on schedule and should be completed later this month or early next (weather dependent).



The tunnel will connect trails on western and eastern halves of the new Flying Creek Nature Preserve Park -- located between Scenic Hwy 98 and Greeno Road; construction of the western side is already underway -- and final design of the east just started.

The tunnel itself is sloped slightly to the east, to allow for drainage into the existing round storm drain pictured.

Area wildlife are expected to use it as well.







West side





