Weeks Bay Bog Boardwalk Repair Almost Finished

Fairhope, Alabama

Fish River Road site.



COMPLETED THIS MONTH?



A state project begun last January to replace the old boardwalk at the Weeks Bay Pitcher Plant Bog on CR 17 is nearing the finish line too.

Only finishing the pier on Fish River, the pavilion and a parking lot on the east side appear to remain.

The new boardwalk has been re-routed in some places too; it appears some of the bog was drained for the project.

Finished by "end of summer" was always the target.







River pier.



Parking lot.





