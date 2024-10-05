City To Purchase Alternative School Site

Alternative school site.

SECTION STREET AT TWIN BEECH ROAD

Mayor Sullivan recently confirmed the city's imminent purchase of the old alternative school site from the Baldwin Board of Education: a purchase resolution should be coming before the city council for a vote shortly.

Local School Board Representative Christenberry confirmed it was in the works too; complex deed-related issues were still being worked out by attorneys just like with the city's K-1 school purchase four years ago he said.

He added that it was once-planned to build a new school there, but the state BOE will not permit it now because the site does not meet current specifications (too small). 

The 14 acre site has been appraised for $665K, for tax purposes. 

'HOPE COMMUNITY' PLANS

Last July, Sean Graham president of The Hope Community nonprofit organization presented their plans to the city council for a garden/park and community center there (Anna T. Jeanes Center and Teaching Farm); but no mention of a city purchase was made at that time publicly.


Sean Graham addressing council

Grahams's proposal.



