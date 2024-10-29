City Water In Good Shape During Dry Spell

Fairhope, Alabama

October weather summary.



DRY OCTOBER



Mayor Sullivan said recently the city's water system is handling the current dry spell well -- and no mandatory conservation measures are anticipated. Only .52 inches has fallen so far this month; normal is 3 inches.



An average of 7 million gallons is being used daily; the city's capacity is over 10 million gpd now.

Summer months are the time of greatest use, when irrigation is at its peak (lawn and garden watering).

Two more water wells and storage tanks are in the planning stages.

(The Walmart tank/tower will have to be taken offline soon for scheduled maintenance.)

