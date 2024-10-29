City Water In Good Shape During Dry Spell

October weather summary.

DRY OCTOBER

Mayor Sullivan said recently the city's water system is handling the current dry spell well -- and no mandatory conservation measures are anticipated.  Only .52 inches has fallen so far this month; normal is 3 inches.

An average of 7 million gallons is being used daily; the city's capacity is over 10 million gpd now. 

Summer months are the time of greatest use, when irrigation is at its peak (lawn and garden watering).

Two more water wells and storage tanks are in the planning stages.

(The Walmart tank/tower will have to be taken offline soon for scheduled maintenance.)

Comments

Anonymous said…
Gaslighting! It's Fall, no-one is watering now. If this was summer, we'd have severe water restrictions.
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Anonymous said…
Good to have plentyof water now!
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Anonymous said…
Yay! Plenty of water for the peeps now!
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
