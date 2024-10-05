Downtown Building Expansion Plan

Fairhope, Alabama
|315 De La Mare Avenue
|New 2nd Floor.
SECOND FLOOR ADDITION
Owner Peter Fargason wants to add a second floor to the familiar 'Aubergine' building on De la Mare Avenue, to allow for two new residential units there; the bottom floor is to be subdivided to add another commercial space for retail (B-2).
A two-car garage will be added in the rear too, for required on-site parking for the residential.
The city's planning commission will consider the request during Monday's regular meeting.
(Constructed in the 1990s, originally the building housed a French Restaurant called Aubergines.)
