Downtown Building Expansion Plan

Fairhope, Alabama

315 De La Mare Avenue



New 2nd Floor.



SECOND FLOOR ADDITION



Owner Peter Fargason wants to add a second floor to the familiar 'Aubergine' building on De la Mare Avenue, to allow for two new residential units there; the bottom floor is to be subdivided to add another commercial space for retail (B-2).

A two-car garage will be added in the rear too, for required on-site parking for the residential.

The city's planning commission will consider the request during Monday's regular meeting.

(Constructed in the 1990s, originally the building housed a French Restaurant called Aubergines.)

