Fairhope Airport Manager Gets Award

Fairhope, Alabama

Friedel standing.



DAVE FRIEDEL

During the Fairhope airport authority's monthly meeting this week, it was announced that Sonny Callahan Airport manager Dave Friedel was awarded the manager of the year award by the Aviation Council of Alabama during their annual meeting in Auburn recently.



According to their website, the Aviation Council of Alabama, Inc. "is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, businesses, and individuals that make-up the “grassroots” of the aviation community. The Aviation Council is an organization whose efforts support and promote airports and the state’s aviation community and businesses with a strong, united voice on issues that directly affect the present and future welfare of aviation in Alabama."

Friedel was hired in January of 2023; according to a Fairhope Times report from the time:



"The Airport Authority has hired retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Friedel as the new airport manager.

Friedel served in the Air Force for 27 years; he is a graduate of Emery-Riddle Avionics University as well (BS, MS), according to online biographies.



