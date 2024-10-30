Famous Movie House Relocation Imminent

Fairhope, Alabama

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS MOVIE



During its next meeting, the planning commission is expected to ok a plan by owner Encounter Development Llc. to move the famous 'Close Encounters' movie house from its current location on Hwy 181 (lot # 6) -- to the back of the property near the eastern Hwy 104 entrance (lot # 11).

The move was discussed in meetings when the project was approved in 2022; the city's preservation committee and an online movie fan club had advocated for its preservation too.



Director Stephen Spielberg used the house in the blockbuster, 1977 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' movie, and it became known later as the 'Jillian House' where a small boy was abducted by the aliens.



Locals know it better as the old Rockwell family farm homestead.

TO BE USED AS MANAGEMENT OFFICE

Once relocated, the house is to be used as office space for property management, according to a planning department official. The large field adjacent is slated for multi-family use, per prior approval.



Sadly, one of the film's most popular stars just passed away, Terri Garr.











