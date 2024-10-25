Garbage Collection Fees Going Up

Fairhope, Alabama
NOVEMBER 1ST
The city council enacted a new ordinance increasing residential garbage collection fees by $3 effective November 1st; and another $2 in a year.
Commercial garbage collection increases were enacted as well (along with pick-up changes).
The city's Sanitation Fund has been operating at a $1 million deficit for some time now and the increases are meant to make it more self-sufficient.
Transfers from the general fund have always been necessary to balance it (using tax revenue).
|Sanitation fund balance sheet.
