Garbage Collection Fees Going Up

 NOVEMBER 1ST

The city council enacted a new ordinance increasing residential garbage collection fees by $3 effective November 1st; and another $2 in a year. 

Commercial garbage collection increases were enacted as well (along with pick-up changes).

The city's Sanitation Fund has been operating at a $1 million deficit for some time now and the increases are meant to make it more self-sufficient.

Transfers from the general fund have always been necessary to balance it (using tax revenue).


Sanitation fund balance sheet.


