John Martin Nature Center Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


Main entrance.

FLYING CREEK NATURE PARK

Work has begun to convert the former 5,558 square ft. Dyas residence on Fly Creek into a visitors center for the city's new Flying Creek Nature Park.

Conversion includes new restrooms, air conditioning system, outdoor classroom, elevator/disabled access, fire sprinkler system, and other amenities to make it suitable for public use.

Low bidder was J. Payne Org. Llc. for $853K. Completion should be early next year.

The new parking lot and nature trails being constructed simultaneously are a separate project, different contractor.

 

 

Nature center plan.

 

Parking lot plan.

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

