John Martin Nature Center Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
|Main entrance.
FLYING CREEK NATURE PARK
Work has begun to convert the former 5,558 square ft. Dyas residence on Fly Creek into a visitors center for the city's new Flying Creek Nature Park.
Conversion includes new restrooms, air conditioning system, outdoor classroom, elevator/disabled access, fire sprinkler system, and other amenities to make it suitable for public use.
Low bidder was J. Payne Org. Llc. for $853K. Completion should be early next year.
The new parking lot and nature trails being constructed simultaneously are a separate project, different contractor.
|Nature center plan.
|Parking lot plan.
Comments