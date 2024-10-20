John Martin Nature Center Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama





Main entrance.



FLYING CREEK NATURE PARK



Work has begun to convert the former 5,558 square ft. Dyas residence on Fly Creek into a visitors center for the city's new Flying Creek Nature Park.

Conversion includes new restrooms, air conditioning system, outdoor classroom, elevator/disabled access, fire sprinkler system, and other amenities to make it suitable for public use.

Low bidder was J. Payne Org. Llc. for $853K. Completion should be early next year.



The new parking lot and nature trails being constructed simultaneously are a separate project, different contractor.



Nature center plan.

