Massive East Fish River Housing Project Started

Fairhope, Alabama

Underwood Road site.



UNDERWOOD ROAD IN MARLOW AREA



Construction has begun on phase one of the 620 lot Tealwood Estates neighborhood on Underwood Road east of CR 9, about a mile southeast of the Marlow community. The first phase will be 75 lots.

According to the developer's website: The units will include middle-income custom housing for the benefit of Baldwin County residents and to service the continuing influx of retirees to this lovely rural and quiet area of South Alabama. AR Land Development will develop the project in a number of phases, with the first phase of development set to consist of 75 lots. Second and Third Phases will follow. The homes will generally be in the 2,000 Sq ft range, with multiple amenities planned for use of the residents such as pools, tennis courts, and multi-use club houses.

According to a May 2023 Fairhope Times report:

The Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for a 636-lot subdivision on 202 acres of un-zoned property on the north side of Underwood Road, south of the Marlow community which could change the face of that traditionally-rural community in coming years.

Turning lanes will be required to be added for the two planned entrance from Underwood Road; turning lanes will be required to be added at the CR 55 intersection as well.



The development is to be in seven phases with four years to completed; extensions may be granted though if necessary.

Utilities provided by Riviera Water, Baldwin EMC, and Baldwin County Sewer Service. This is the Foley high school feeder pattern.



HV Properties of Dallas, Texas is the owner/developer: President is Robert Hood.