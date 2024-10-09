Mayor: Red Algae Pond Owners' Responsibility

Fairhope, Alabama

BOOTHE ROAD



When asked about it by the Times recently mayor Sullivan said the maintenance of storm water ponds like the one for the River Oaks neighborhood are the responsibility of property owners, through their home owners associations.

At least one resident there has been in contact with the city's environmental committee about this one because their own association has failed to act; the committee recommended some standard remedial measures that could be taken.

Aerators are required for retention ponds like this one -- and all ponds must be maintained according to the city zoning ordinance.

If the algae is found to be a hazard, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management could have some jurisdiction too. (As far as we know it has not been tested.)



Cooler weather should destroy the algae for this season.



Aeration required.

