New Airport Terminal Set To Open For Business

Fairhope, Alabama





H. L. SONNY CALLAHAN AIRPORT



Under construction for almost a year, the new general aviation terminal at the municipal airport on CR 32 is set to open early next week; the address is to be 16787 Edward Laird Way.

(A $2 million federal grant was used to construct the terminal; the city loaned the airport authority $600K for its required matching amount.)



Flightline First, Inc. will officially take over operations as FBO (airport operator) from Continental Services on Tuesday morning, October 15; the aviation fuel provider will change from Phillips to Titan as well.

According to its lease, Flightline First Inc. will pay a percentage of its fuel sales to the Airport Authority -- for the use of the property.

Flightline also is the FBO at the Lakefront Airport near New Orleans, La.; customer service is the number one priority according to their website.

We reached pout to Flightline for comments but have not heard back.







Flightline First Fairhope website.





