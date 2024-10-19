New Downtown Hotel Back Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

Preliminary design.







301 Fairhope Avenue



TABLED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING

On Monday, the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals will consider giving the go-ahead for a three story hotel/mixed-use project at 301 Fairhope Avenue.

The old Peoples Cooperative/Fairhope Hardware Store building will have to be demolished (said to be beyond economical repair) to make way for the 27-room hotel on upper floors; a medical spa and restaurant will be included on the bottom floor as well.

The B-2 general business zoning does not allow hotel-use by right -- but does on appeal to the BOA (called a special exception).

Mack McKinney is the architect.



PARKING THE HOLD UP

The proposal was first-presented during the BOA's August meeting, but was tabled (put-off) by request of the owner Sildi, Llc to allow time to negotiate with planning staff means to provide adequate parking for the hotel rooms.

City staff was asking one parking space per hotel room be provided (on or off site?). Solutions talked about then were leasing nearby private property for the added parking -- or even part of the city's adjacent parking structure; it is not clear yet if any progress was made since the last meeting. (Staff worried about setting a precedent for future similar projects in the area too.)

