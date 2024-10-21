New Library Book Policies For Minors Now In Effect

Fairhope, Alabama

TO COMPLY WITH NEW STATE STANDARDS



The Fairhope library board of trustees has adopted new policies to comply with state administrative code changes enacted last year by the Alabama Public Library Service (in response to the state legislature's directives).

From a May 2024 Aldotcom report: "If Alabama public libraries want to get millions in state funding, they now must move “inappropriate” material for children, mandate library cards specifically for minors, and obtain advanced approval for obtaining materials -- and they need to make changes this summer ... the executive board approved new legislative code changes Thursday. Legislators had made state aid contingent on the changes."

NEW BOOK BORROWING POLICIES



Policies for Fairhope library membership for minors (17 and under) and their access to various collections have changed, effective immediately.

Parents and legal guardians must now choose between three levels of access for their minors:

1. Access to all collections, including adult.

2. Teen collection and below only.

3. Juvenile only.

A parental consent form will have to be filled out in-person at the library for each child to enable appropriate permissions are recorded on their existing cards.

IN EFFECT "IMMEDIATELY"

More details of all of the new policies are available from the library's website.

The new policies have been submitted to the APLS for approval; some changes may be needed based on feedback, according to library director Dean.







