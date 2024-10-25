New Plan To Save Old American Legion Building

Fairhope, Alabama

Post 199.







Temporary building to be replaced.



700 SOUTH MOBILE STREET



The city's board of adjustments gave the go-ahead (special exception/use on appeal) for American Legion Post 199 to construct a new permanent clubhouse/community center behind their historic old building -- and continue to pursue needed funding to repair the 100+ year old 'Pine Needles' that was severely damaged during hurricane Sally four years ago.

According to architect Rebecca Bryant of the Watershed firm, restaurant space is planned for the bottom floor (to eventually be leased-out to a commercial tenant) and the second floor of the old building will be for post office space. An elevator will still have to be installed too, she said.



The original plan approved by this same board two years ago had the clubhouse located on upper floors of the old building too, but that proved to be not feasible due to disappointing fundraising so far ($3 million is needed).

The new clubhouse building (behind on the bluff) will be a metal one (like the current leased-one), but with a roof-line and siding resembling the older building, Bryant said.

Clubhouse and restaurant hours of operation will be "staggered" to allow for the required on-site parking.

Post 199 Commander Gerald Garcia told the board it was too expensive to continue leasing the temporary building, but one is still needed to continue post services to local veterans; and his organization was recently reclassified by the Internal Revenue Service to allow for improved fundraising, from 501(c)19 to 501(c)3.











New plans.





