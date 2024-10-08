New Recycle/Waste Drop Off Planned For Bishop Road

Fairhope, Alabama

New drop off site plan.



Bishop Road site.







CALLED 'CHaRM' CENTER



During last week's Baldwin County Environmental Committee meeting in Roberstdale, Solid Waste Disposal Authority Director Terri Graham talked about the new 'Center for Hard to Recycle Material' drop-off convenience site being planned for Bishop Road, directly across from the Fairhope East Elementary School.

Hard-to-recycle materials like batteries, household hazardous waste (ie. paint, pesticides, motor oil, and glass) lightbulbs, and electronics will be accepted -- as well as the usual paper, cardboard, aluminum and plastic, she said.

The new facility, about 100 yards north of the current one directly behind the courthouse, is to be fully-manned by county personnel during normal operating hours.

It is expected to be completed by the end of the year or early next -- when the new MRF (Materials Recycling Facility) in Summerdale comes online, Graham said.

Similar ones are to be installed in Spanish Fort and Magnolia -- with more locations coming later (Bay Minette, Orange Beach).



The city's own curbside recycling service will continue well, for the usual items (non-hazardous).







Graham addressing committee.



New recycle site.

















