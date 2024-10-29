Timed Parking Coming To Pine Street

Fairhope, Alabama

2 HR LIMIT SIGN INSTALLED



Mayor Sullivan confirmed a 2-hour parking limit is to be implemented on Pine Street where new angled parking spaces were added recently when it was converted to one-way, per a recent recommendation from the city's Parking Authority board.

When asked about it, Police Chief Hollinghead said more-visible signs will be needed before enforcement may begin.

It is not clear year yet if the city council will have to enact any additional legislation before implementation.

If successful, such measures could eventually be expanded to other parts of town, according to parking authority sources.





