Wooden Seawall Replacement Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

South Beach Park area.



WATERFRONT RESTORATION PROJECT CONTINUES



A cofferdam is being constructed south of the pier for construction of the new (simulated) stone seawall, a component of the $10 million waterfront restoration project funded mostly by a federal grant (using BP oil spill environmental fines).



The old wooden one had collapsed some time ago; completion is expected by next summer.

Cofferdams are used for construction below water level; the area is sealed off and pumped dry for access.



Rolin construction is prime contractor.

