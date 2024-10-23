Wooden Seawall Replacement Begins

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

South Beach Park area.

WATERFRONT RESTORATION PROJECT CONTINUES

A cofferdam is being constructed south of the pier for construction of the new (simulated) stone seawall, a component of the $10 million waterfront restoration project funded mostly by a federal grant (using BP oil spill environmental fines).

The old wooden one had collapsed some time ago;  completion is expected by next summer.

Cofferdams are used for construction below water level; the area is sealed off and pumped dry for access.

Rolin construction is prime contractor.

Location: Fairhope Municipal Pier, Alabama, USA

