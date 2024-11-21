Another Long Leaf Pine Forest Being Restored

Fairhope, Alabama

IN FLYING CREEK NATURE PARK

Work has begun to restore approximately 7 acres in the city's Flying Creek Nature park to a pristine coastal plain, long leaf pine forest as it was prior to extensive logging began about 150 years ago.



Invasive plant have already been removed mechanically and native ones are to be planted there. Prescribed burns have already been conducted -- and will be continued periodically.

The Nature Park is expected to open to the public next August.



From the Alabama Encyclopedia:

"Native to the southeastern United States, the longleaf pine (Pinus palustris) grows from Virginia to Texas, inhabiting a variety of sites from very dry to seasonally wet areas. Its original range has been sharply reduced because of agriculture, timbering, and fire suppression. In Alabama, longleaf pine forests are currently confined to the East Gulf Coastal Plain physiographic section, although there are some mountain longleaf stands in the Appalachian foothills and Piedmont."

