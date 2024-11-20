Another Silverhill Housing Development Started

Fairhope, Alabama

BOHEMIAN HALL ROAD

Construction of the 138-lot Highlands at Fish River subdivision on 39 acres on Bohemian Hall Road south of where it intersects with CR 48 has begun. Owner is Elandraus Llc. of Cantonment, FL.

Water is being supplied by the town of Silverhill; sewer service by Baldwin County Sewer Service. Fire protection by the Silverhill VFD.

New water and sewer pipelines were installed along the roadways in the area earlier in the year.



Silverhill is constructing a new water tank tower too, on CR 49 nearby with help from a federal/state grant.



Construction of the 260-lot Elizabeth Gardens subdivision began earlier this year, one block south; both were approved by the Baldwin County Planning commission in 2023-- before there was zoning in the area.

Silverhill is now one of the fastest growing communities in the state, according to recent census data.



