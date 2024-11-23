City Gets More Money for Nature Park Trails

Fairhope, Alabama
|'Creek' trail construction underway now..
|Phase II plan.
ANOTHER GOMESA GRANT
The city council formerly accepted an additional $1.3 million federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act grant for construction of more trails and amenities in the new Flying Creek Nature Park. (This is from the state's share of federal offshore leases for oil and natural gas production.)
The city already got a $1 million GOMESA grant in 2021 to get the project started (Phase I); mayor Sullivan says she hopes the park will be ready to open to the public next summer.
Project description: "This Phase II improvement project will leverage the Phase I funding to further enhance the Preserve by conducting necessary engineering and design work and completing construction of the following additional components: ~5,500 feet of trail surfacing, landscape restoration for areas impacted by construction of Preserve improvements, outdoor classrooms, observation decks, outdoor pavilion, kayak/canoe launch, educational and wayfinding signage, and new recycled glass seat caps for gabion walls. The completed trails will provide a new and unique public recreation opportunity for hikers, runners, walkers, cyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts. The additional infrastructure amenities will further enhance opportunities to implement community and student education offerings that will further efforts to increase the public awareness of the need to conserve and restore Alabama’s unique coastal natural resources."
|'Riparian' trail under construction.
|Trail map.
