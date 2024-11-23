City Gets More Money for Nature Park Trails

Fairhope, Alabama

'Creek' trail construction underway now..



Phase II plan.



ANOTHER GOMESA GRANT



The city council formerly accepted an additional $1.3 million federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act grant for construction of more trails and amenities in the new Flying Creek Nature Park. (This is from the state's share of federal offshore leases for oil and natural gas production.)



The city already got a $1 million GOMESA grant in 2021 to get the project started (Phase I); mayor Sullivan says she hopes the park will be ready to open to the public next summer.