Fairhope McDonald's Fire Anniversary

Fairhope, Alabama

November 24, 2024



November 23, 2023.



NEW STORE NEARING COMPLETION

Saturday was the one-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the McDonald's at 111 Greeno Road; its replacement is rapidly being constructed there. All that remains of the old store is the sign out front.



No official word yet on reopening date, but likely early next year; signs posted on the property are already advertising for employees. This store is a franchise, locally owned.



Stansell Construction, a national builder for this type of business, is the contractor.

We understand the third drive-thru window is for waiting ... for big orders.



New store design.





