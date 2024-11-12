Fairhope Winery Expansion Planned

Fairhope, Alabama

10176 CR 32



SOUTHERN GROVE VINEYARD

The Baldwin County planning commission approved rezoning 22 acres in planning district 39 on CR 32 (east of Hwy 181) from BCZ (base community zoning) to B-2 -- to allow for expansion of a winery venue (which was constructed prior to the adoption of zoning in the area).



If the county commission concurs and approves the rezoning, a site plan will still have to be submitted and approved by the planning commission for the new venue, taking into consideration technicalities like drainage, traffic, etc.



Planning commission chairman Pumphrey advised the applicant that such venues have proven to be controversial in other areas of the county, due to objections from neighbors. (No one spoke in opposition during this meeting.)



Southern Grove Vineyard currently operates a tasting room and cafe there, according to their website (click):



"Hidden behind timeless oaks and majestic pines, 22 acres of fertile family farmland lay the foundation for our carefully curated wines. As you approach the tree-lined drive, over 1,200 vines and 16 different grape varieties welcome you into an unforgettable vineyard experience. Each variety has been intentionally chosen for its adaptability and resilience to the otherwise unfavorable southern growing conditions. Terroir is the name for the complete natural environment in which wine is produced. Our terroir was chosen just as cautiously as our grapes. The soil of our vineyard has been producing fertile crops for generations of family farmers and is a key component in our robust wine flavors."



Existing building.





