Famous Movie House Move Gets Final Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

1977 movie poster.







House today.



CLOSE ENCOUNTERS/ROCKWELL HOME



The city council gave final site plan approval to move the 1930s vintage Roy Rockwell farm homestead that was used in the famous 1977 movie from its current location on lot number 6 -- to lot number 11 in back at the southeast corner of the Encounter Development project property on Hwy 181 at Hwy 104.

The house is to be used as office space according to a company engineer; the add-on porch in back will not be included in the move, but the front porch is to be disassembled then rebuilt at the new site, according to the spokesperson.

No plans have been announced yet for its current place, on Hwy 181 (lot is for sale); the big heritage oak and magnolia trees there are protected by city tree ordinances.







