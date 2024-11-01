Fort Riel Armory Vacated

Fairhope, Alabama

Vacant now.



TO BE REMODELED

The Alabama National Guard's Mobile-based 690th Chemical Company vacated the Ft. Riel Armory on Fairwood Boulevard in August, according to a spokesperson in state representative Fidlers' office. Chemical Company signs were taken down and equipment moved.



The plan is to remodel the building next year (or early 2026), but no future use has been indicated yet by the Guard.



The building was last-renovated in 2019, when it was still the home of the 1165th Military Police.







2023 photo.









